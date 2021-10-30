AMKOR TECHNOLOGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology last posted its earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year ($1.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Amkor Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 14th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMKOR TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMKR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amkor Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Amkor Technology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMKR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Amkor Technology

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial last posted its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Provident Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROVIDENT FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PROV)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Provident Financial in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Provident Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PROV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Provident Financial

UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.16 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($6.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. United States Lime & Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS? (NASDAQ:USLM)

AXOS FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business earned $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Axos Financial has generated $3.68 earnings per share over the last year ($3.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. Earnings for Axos Financial are expected to grow by 10.26% in the coming year, from $3.51 to $3.87 per share. Axos Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AXOS FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Axos Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Axos Financial stock.

Axos Financial