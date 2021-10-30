THE FIRST BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares last announced its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The First Bancshares has generated $2.21 earnings per share over the last year ($2.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Earnings for The First Bancshares are expected to decrease by -3.68% in the coming year, from $2.99 to $2.88 per share. The First Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE FIRST BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FBMS)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The First Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” The First Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FBMS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

THE KRAFT HEINZ EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Kraft Heinz has generated $2.88 earnings per share over the last year ($1.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. Earnings for The Kraft Heinz are expected to decrease by -4.09% in the coming year, from $2.69 to $2.58 per share. The Kraft Heinz has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE KRAFT HEINZ A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KHC)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Kraft Heinz in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Kraft Heinz stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KHC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HAWTHORN BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Hawthorn Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN HAWTHORN BANCSHARES? (NASDAQ:HWBK)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business earned $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. Its revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year ($1.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 1-800-FLOWERS.COM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FLWS)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock.

