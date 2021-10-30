ROBINHOOD MARKETS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets last released its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.69. The firm earned $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Robinhood Markets has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Robinhood Markets are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.68 to ($0.11) per share. Robinhood Markets has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Robinhood Markets in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Robinhood Markets stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HOOD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CHURCHILL DOWNS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs last posted its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. Its revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Churchill Downs has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year ($5.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.4. Earnings for Churchill Downs are expected to grow by 34.46% in the coming year, from $6.21 to $8.35 per share. Churchill Downs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Churchill Downs in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Churchill Downs stock.

CARRIER GLOBAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm earned $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year ($2.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Earnings for Carrier Global are expected to grow by 10.00% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $2.42 per share. Carrier Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Carrier Global in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Carrier Global stock.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year ($2.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Earnings for Midland States Bancorp are expected to decrease by -11.88% in the coming year, from $3.45 to $3.04 per share. Midland States Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Midland States Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Midland States Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MSBI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

