INMODE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode last released its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company earned $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. InMode has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.2. InMode has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INMODE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INMD)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for InMode in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” InMode stock.

TRAVEL + LEISURE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure last issued its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business earned $839 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Travel + Leisure has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year ($1.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.9. Earnings for Travel + Leisure are expected to grow by 44.04% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $4.71 per share. Travel + Leisure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRAVEL + LEISURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TNL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Travel + Leisure in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Travel + Leisure stock.

CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.06. The business earned $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Its revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year ($1.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.5. Earnings for Camden Property Trust are expected to grow by 7.97% in the coming year, from $5.27 to $5.69 per share. Camden Property Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPT)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Camden Property Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Camden Property Trust stock.

SEVERN BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter. Severn Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SEVERN BANCORP? (NASDAQ:SVBI)

