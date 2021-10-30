LITTELFUSE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse last released its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Its revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has generated $6.40 earnings per share over the last year ($10.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.7. Earnings for Littelfuse are expected to grow by 4.97% in the coming year, from $11.86 to $12.45 per share. Littelfuse has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LITTELFUSE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LFUS)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Littelfuse in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Littelfuse stock.

Littelfuse

ENCOMPASS HEALTH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has generated $2.89 earnings per share over the last year ($3.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Earnings for Encompass Health are expected to grow by 4.74% in the coming year, from $4.43 to $4.64 per share. Encompass Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENCOMPASS HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EHC)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Encompass Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Encompass Health stock.

Encompass Health

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The business earned $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Its revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has generated $9.04 earnings per share over the last year ($11.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Earnings for Stanley Black & Decker are expected to grow by 6.10% in the coming year, from $11.63 to $12.34 per share. Stanley Black & Decker has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SWK)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stanley Black & Decker in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Stanley Black & Decker stock.

Stanley Black & Decker

MIX TELEMATICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company earned $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics has generated $0.53 earnings per share over the last year ($0.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0. Earnings for MiX Telematics are expected to grow by 19.23% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $0.62 per share. MiX Telematics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MIX TELEMATICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MIXT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MiX Telematics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MiX Telematics stock.

MiX Telematics