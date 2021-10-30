THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial last posted its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The Community Financial has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year ($3.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Earnings for The Community Financial are expected to decrease by -12.30% in the coming year, from $4.31 to $3.78 per share. The Community Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TCFC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Community Financial in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Community Financial stock.

YUM CHINA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Yum China has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year ($2.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Earnings for Yum China are expected to grow by 17.80% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.25 per share. Yum China has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YUM CHINA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:YUMC)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yum China in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Yum China stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in YUMC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIRST US BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $10.12 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. First US Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FIRST US BANCSHARES? (NASDAQ:FUSB)

CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. Its revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Carpenter Technology has generated ($2.01) earnings per share over the last year (($4.76) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Carpenter Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to $1.95 per share. Carpenter Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CRS)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Carpenter Technology in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Carpenter Technology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CRS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

