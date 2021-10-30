GENERAL ELECTRIC EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GE)

General Electric last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business earned $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. Its revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. General Electric has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year (($2.72) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for General Electric are expected to grow by 109.05% in the coming year, from $1.99 to $4.16 per share. General Electric has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENERAL ELECTRIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GE)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for General Electric in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” General Electric stock.

TECK RESOURCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teck Resources has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year ($0.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.6. Earnings for Teck Resources are expected to grow by 1.80% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $2.83 per share. Teck Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TECK RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TECK)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teck Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Teck Resources stock.

AMERICAN TOWER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.69. The company earned $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has generated $8.44 earnings per share over the last year ($4.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.8. Earnings for American Tower are expected to grow by 7.87% in the coming year, from $9.28 to $10.01 per share. American Tower has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN TOWER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMT)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Tower in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Tower stock.

OPERA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Opera has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.3. Opera has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OPERA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OPRA)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Opera in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Opera stock.

