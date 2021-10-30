O-I GLASS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass last released its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Its revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. O-I Glass has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year ($1.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. Earnings for O-I Glass are expected to grow by 11.05% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $1.91 per share. O-I Glass has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS O-I GLASS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OI)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for O-I Glass in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” O-I Glass stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CME GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group last released its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. CME Group has generated $6.72 earnings per share over the last year ($5.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.2. Earnings for CME Group are expected to grow by 8.12% in the coming year, from $6.65 to $7.19 per share. CME Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CME GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CME)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CME Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” CME Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CME, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BRIGHTCOVE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove last posted its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business earned $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Its revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brightcove has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year ($0.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.1. Earnings for Brightcove are expected to grow by 72.73% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.19 per share. Brightcove has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRIGHTCOVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCOV)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brightcove in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Brightcove stock.

TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has generated $3.70 earnings per share over the last year ($0.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.1. Earnings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries are expected to grow by 8.08% in the coming year, from $4.21 to $4.55 per share. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TARO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock.

