OTIS WORLDWIDE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide last released its quarterly earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm earned $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year ($2.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.2. Earnings for Otis Worldwide are expected to grow by 10.81% in the coming year, from $2.96 to $3.28 per share. Otis Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 7th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OTIS WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OTIS)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Otis Worldwide in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Otis Worldwide stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OTIS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WHITESTONE REIT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Whitestone REIT has generated $0.93 earnings per share over the last year ($0.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.3. Earnings for Whitestone REIT are expected to grow by 6.90% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $0.93 per share. Whitestone REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN WHITESTONE REIT? (NYSE:WSR)

AMERISAFE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE has generated $4.25 earnings per share over the last year ($4.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Earnings for AMERISAFE are expected to decrease by -14.60% in the coming year, from $3.22 to $2.75 per share. AMERISAFE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERISAFE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMSF)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AMERISAFE in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AMERISAFE stock.

AMERIS BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business earned $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. Its revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameris Bancorp has generated $4.33 earnings per share over the last year ($6.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Earnings for Ameris Bancorp are expected to decrease by -16.99% in the coming year, from $5.12 to $4.25 per share. Ameris Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERIS BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ABCB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ameris Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Ameris Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ABCB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

