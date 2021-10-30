BANK OF MARIN BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp has generated $2.13 earnings per share over the last year ($2.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Earnings for Bank of Marin Bancorp are expected to decrease by -1.35% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.20 per share. Bank of Marin Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANK OF MARIN BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BMRC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bank of Marin Bancorp stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

HILTON WORLDWIDE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has generated $0.10 earnings per share over the last year (($1.01) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hilton Worldwide are expected to grow by 85.58% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $3.99 per share. Hilton Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HILTON WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HLT)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hilton Worldwide in the last year. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Hilton Worldwide stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HLT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Hilton Worldwide

JMP GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. JMP Group has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year ($0.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Earnings for JMP Group are expected to decrease by -15.66% in the coming year, from $0.83 to $0.70 per share.

IS JMP GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JMP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for JMP Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” JMP Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JMP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

JMP Group

ELDORADO GOLD EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.6. Earnings for Eldorado Gold are expected to grow by 42.86% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.80 per share. Eldorado Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELDORADO GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EGO)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eldorado Gold in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Eldorado Gold stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EGO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Eldorado Gold