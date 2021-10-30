C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide last released its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. The company earned $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has generated $3.72 earnings per share over the last year ($4.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Earnings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide are expected to decrease by -3.37% in the coming year, from $5.34 to $5.16 per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHRW)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CHRW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ASGN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN last issued its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ASGN has generated $4.81 earnings per share over the last year ($4.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. Earnings for ASGN are expected to grow by 12.87% in the coming year, from $5.05 to $5.70 per share. ASGN has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASGN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ASGN)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ASGN in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” ASGN stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ASGN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FORTIVE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year ($4.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Earnings for Fortive are expected to grow by 10.26% in the coming year, from $2.73 to $3.01 per share. Fortive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORTIVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FTV)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fortive in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fortive stock.

MACATAWA BANK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Macatawa Bank has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Macatawa Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MACATAWA BANK? (NASDAQ:MCBC)

