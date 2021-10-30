CALIX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CALX)

Calix last issued its earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Calix has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year ($1.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.1. Earnings for Calix are expected to decrease by -21.51% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $0.73 per share. Calix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CALIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CALX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Calix in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Calix stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CALX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Calix

SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $9.06 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Sound Financial Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP? (NASDAQ:SFBC)

DYNEX CAPITAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital has generated $1.94 earnings per share over the last year ($5.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.9. Earnings for Dynex Capital are expected to grow by 0.53% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.91 per share. Dynex Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DYNEX CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dynex Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Dynex Capital stock.

Dynex Capital

SOLARWINDS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. SolarWinds has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year ($0.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Earnings for SolarWinds are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.23 per share. SolarWinds has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOLARWINDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SWI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SolarWinds in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” SolarWinds stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SWI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SolarWinds