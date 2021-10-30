LOCKHEED MARTIN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin last issued its earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm earned $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has generated $24.84 earnings per share over the last year ($25.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Earnings for Lockheed Martin are expected to grow by 19.32% in the coming year, from $23.45 to $27.98 per share. Lockheed Martin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LOCKHEED MARTIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LMT)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lockheed Martin in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lockheed Martin stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LMT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ARES MANAGEMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management last released its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Ares Management has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year ($1.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.7. Earnings for Ares Management are expected to grow by 24.59% in the coming year, from $2.44 to $3.04 per share. Ares Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARES MANAGEMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARES)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ares Management in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ares Management stock.

ATLASSIAN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian last issued its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year (($2.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Atlassian are expected to grow by 96.88% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $0.63 per share. Atlassian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATLASSIAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TEAM)

20 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atlassian in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atlassian stock.

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. Its revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. NextGen Healthcare has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year ($0.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.3. Earnings for NextGen Healthcare are expected to grow by 10.77% in the coming year, from $0.65 to $0.72 per share. NextGen Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NXGN)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NextGen Healthcare in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” NextGen Healthcare stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NXGN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

