HOMESTREET EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet last released its earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet has generated $3.85 earnings per share over the last year ($5.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Earnings for HomeStreet are expected to decrease by -16.67% in the coming year, from $4.92 to $4.10 per share. HomeStreet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOMESTREET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HMST)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HomeStreet in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” HomeStreet stock.

TE CONNECTIVITY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has generated $4.26 earnings per share over the last year ($5.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.7. Earnings for TE Connectivity are expected to grow by 8.49% in the coming year, from $6.48 to $7.03 per share. TE Connectivity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TE CONNECTIVITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TEL)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TE Connectivity in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TE Connectivity stock.

REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp last posted its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year ($0.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Earnings for Republic First Bancorp are expected to decrease by -46.43% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.15 per share. Republic First Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP? (NASDAQ:FRBK)

EVENTBRITE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite has generated ($2.52) earnings per share over the last year (($1.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Eventbrite are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.89) to ($0.43) per share. Eventbrite has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVENTBRITE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eventbrite in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Eventbrite stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

