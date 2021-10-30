RENAISSANCERE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe last released its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year ($8.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Earnings for RenaissanceRe are expected to grow by 49.05% in the coming year, from $11.07 to $16.50 per share. RenaissanceRe has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RENAISSANCERE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RNR)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RenaissanceRe in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” RenaissanceRe stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RNR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Earning (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares last announced its quarterly earnings results on September 24th, 2021. The reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Southern States Bancshares are expected to decrease by -13.00% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $1.94 per share. Southern States Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SSBK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Southern States Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Southern States Bancshares stock.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year ($1.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Earnings for Central Pacific Financial are expected to decrease by -18.37% in the coming year, from $2.45 to $2.00 per share. Central Pacific Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Central Pacific Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Central Pacific Financial stock.

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group has generated $1.97 earnings per share over the last year ($2.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Earnings for California Water Service Group are expected to grow by 3.35% in the coming year, from $1.79 to $1.85 per share. California Water Service Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CWT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for California Water Service Group in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” California Water Service Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CWT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

