SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group last issued its earnings data on August 19th, 2021. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group has generated $5.64 earnings per share over the last year ($6.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.9.

IS SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SHG)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shinhan Financial Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Shinhan Financial Group stock.

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm earned $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prosperity Bancshares has generated $5.54 earnings per share over the last year ($5.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Earnings for Prosperity Bancshares are expected to decrease by -5.73% in the coming year, from $5.58 to $5.26 per share. Prosperity Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROSPERITY BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Prosperity Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Prosperity Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Its revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has generated $4.72 earnings per share over the last year ($4.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.6. Earnings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. are expected to grow by 6.40% in the coming year, from $5.31 to $5.65 per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AJG)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AJG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $133.04 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($6.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Preformed Line Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

