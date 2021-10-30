UNITED PARCEL SERVICE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service last issued its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has generated $8.23 earnings per share over the last year ($7.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. Earnings for United Parcel Service are expected to grow by 3.49% in the coming year, from $11.16 to $11.55 per share. United Parcel Service has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED PARCEL SERVICE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UPS)

23 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Parcel Service in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” United Parcel Service stock.

ROLLINS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Rollins has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year ($0.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.8. Earnings for Rollins are expected to grow by 7.25% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $0.74 per share. Rollins has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROLLINS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ROL)

0 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rollins in the last twelve months. There are currently for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “n/a” Rollins stock.

LINDE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LIN)

Linde last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The business earned $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has generated $8.23 earnings per share over the last year ($6.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.2. Earnings for Linde are expected to grow by 10.25% in the coming year, from $10.44 to $11.51 per share. Linde has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LINDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LIN)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Linde in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Linde stock.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm earned $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. LeMaitre Vascular has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year ($1.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.4. Earnings for LeMaitre Vascular are expected to grow by 10.22% in the coming year, from $1.37 to $1.51 per share. LeMaitre Vascular has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LEMAITRE VASCULAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LMAT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LeMaitre Vascular in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” LeMaitre Vascular stock.

