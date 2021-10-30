SIERRA BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp has generated $2.32 earnings per share over the last year ($2.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Earnings for Sierra Bancorp are expected to decrease by -9.42% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $2.50 per share. Sierra Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIERRA BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BSRR)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sierra Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sierra Bancorp stock.

Sierra Bancorp

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business earned $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Microelectronics has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year ($0.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Earnings for United Microelectronics are expected to grow by 22.22% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $0.88 per share. United Microelectronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED MICROELECTRONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UMC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Microelectronics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” United Microelectronics stock.

United Microelectronics

SUMMIT STATE BANK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $10.57 million during the quarter. Summit State Bank has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. Summit State Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SUMMIT STATE BANK? (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Wall Street analysts have given Summit State Bank a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Summit State Bank wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

PEABODY ENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $679 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. Its revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Peabody Energy has generated ($3.77) earnings per share over the last year (($3.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Peabody Energy are expected to grow by 38.46% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $0.72 per share. Peabody Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PEABODY ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BTU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Peabody Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Peabody Energy stock.

Peabody Energy