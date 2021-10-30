DIGITAL REALTY TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust last released its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has generated $6.22 earnings per share over the last year ($1.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.2. Earnings for Digital Realty Trust are expected to grow by 8.15% in the coming year, from $6.50 to $7.03 per share. Digital Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIGITAL REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DLR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Digital Realty Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Digital Realty Trust stock.

Digital Realty Trust

EVEREST RE GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.05. The business earned $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Everest Re Group has generated $7.46 earnings per share over the last year ($33.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Earnings for Everest Re Group are expected to decrease by -4.10% in the coming year, from $34.15 to $32.75 per share. Everest Re Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 14th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVEREST RE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Everest Re Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Everest Re Group stock.

Everest Re Group

PETROLEO BRASIL/S EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PBR.A)

PETROLEO BRASIL/S last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.5. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PETROLEO BRASIL/S? (NYSE:PBR.A)

Wall Street analysts have given PETROLEO BRASIL/S a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but PETROLEO BRASIL/S wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year (($1.40) diluted earnings per share). Consolidated Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CNSL)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Consolidated Communications in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Consolidated Communications stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CNSL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Consolidated Communications