FIRST BANCORP. EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. last announced its earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year ($0.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Earnings for First BanCorp. are expected to grow by 5.38% in the coming year, from $1.30 to $1.37 per share. First BanCorp. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business earned $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol-Myers Squibb has generated $6.44 earnings per share over the last year (($2.27) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Bristol-Myers Squibb are expected to grow by 8.31% in the coming year, from $7.46 to $8.08 per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BMY)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bristol-Myers Squibb stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

HOMETRUST BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares has generated $2.06 earnings per share over the last year ($0.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.3. Earnings for HomeTrust Bancshares are expected to decrease by -3.93% in the coming year, from $1.78 to $1.71 per share. HomeTrust Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

HUB GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Its revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hub Group has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year ($2.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.1. Earnings for Hub Group are expected to grow by 16.67% in the coming year, from $3.66 to $4.27 per share. Hub Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUB GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HUBG)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hub Group in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hub Group stock.

Hub Group