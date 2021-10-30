JUNIPER NETWORKS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Juniper Networks has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year ($0.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.4. Earnings for Juniper Networks are expected to grow by 13.22% in the coming year, from $1.21 to $1.37 per share. Juniper Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JUNIPER NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JNPR)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Juniper Networks in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Juniper Networks stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JNPR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HAYWARD EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business earned $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Hayward are expected to decrease by -36.07% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $1.17 per share. Hayward has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HAYWARD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HAYW)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hayward in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hayward stock.

FIRSTENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business earned $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy has generated $2.39 earnings per share over the last year ($2.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Earnings for FirstEnergy are expected to remain at $2.55 per share in the coming year. FirstEnergy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRSTENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FirstEnergy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” FirstEnergy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TERRITORIAL BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp last issued its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year ($2.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Earnings for Territorial Bancorp are expected to decrease by -8.57% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $1.60 per share. Territorial Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

