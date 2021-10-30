FUJIAN BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FUJIAN BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY? (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Wall Street analysts have given Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

RAYMOND JAMES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. The business earned $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Raymond James has generated $6.11 earnings per share over the last year ($8.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Earnings for Raymond James are expected to decrease by -1.99% in the coming year, from $10.05 to $9.85 per share. Raymond James has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RAYMOND JAMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RJF)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Raymond James in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Raymond James stock.

Raymond James

AMAZON.COM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by $2.98. The firm earned $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has generated $41.83 earnings per share over the last year ($57.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.8. Earnings for Amazon.com are expected to grow by 29.57% in the coming year, from $52.18 to $67.61 per share. Amazon.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMAZON.COM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMZN)

39 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amazon.com in the last year. There are currently 39 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Amazon.com stock.

Amazon.com

MATERIALISE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business earned $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Materialise has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year (($0.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Materialise are expected to grow by 122.22% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.20 per share. Materialise has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MATERIALISE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MTLS)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Materialise in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Materialise stock.

Materialise