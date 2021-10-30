MONARCH CASINO & RESORT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year ($2.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Earnings for Monarch Casino & Resort are expected to grow by 39.76% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $4.57 per share. Monarch Casino & Resort has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MONARCH CASINO & RESORT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MCRI)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Monarch Casino & Resort stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort

GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Its revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has generated $11.00 earnings per share over the last year ($11.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. Earnings for General Dynamics are expected to grow by 8.79% in the coming year, from $11.49 to $12.50 per share. General Dynamics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENERAL DYNAMICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GD)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for General Dynamics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” General Dynamics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

General Dynamics

GASLOG PARTNERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year ($1.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.1. Earnings for GasLog Partners are expected to decrease by -4.32% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $1.33 per share. GasLog Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 28th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GASLOG PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GLOP)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GasLog Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” GasLog Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GLOP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GasLog Partners

SONIC AUTOMOTIVE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sonic Automotive has generated $3.85 earnings per share over the last year ($6.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Earnings for Sonic Automotive are expected to grow by 3.22% in the coming year, from $6.83 to $7.05 per share. Sonic Automotive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SONIC AUTOMOTIVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAH)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sonic Automotive in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sonic Automotive stock.

Sonic Automotive