PACKAGING CO. OF AMERICA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Co. of America has generated $5.78 earnings per share over the last year ($6.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. Earnings for Packaging Co. of America are expected to grow by 10.35% in the coming year, from $8.50 to $9.38 per share. Packaging Co. of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PACKAGING CO. OF AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PKG)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Packaging Co. of America in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Packaging Co. of America stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PKG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust last released its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.55. Hersha Hospitality Trust has generated ($1.31) earnings per share over the last year (($3.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hersha Hospitality Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.39) to $0.64 per share. Hersha Hospitality Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HT)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Hersha Hospitality Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT last posted its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year ($2.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.9. Earnings for ARMOUR Residential REIT are expected to grow by 15.63% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $1.11 per share. ARMOUR Residential REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARR)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” ARMOUR Residential REIT stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ARR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KIRBY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Kirby has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year ($0.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.8. Earnings for Kirby are expected to grow by 202.53% in the coming year, from $0.79 to $2.39 per share. Kirby has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KIRBY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KEX)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kirby in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Kirby stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KEX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

