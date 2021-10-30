TRANSUNION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion last released its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business earned $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has generated $2.81 earnings per share over the last year ($2.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.4. Earnings for TransUnion are expected to grow by 13.37% in the coming year, from $3.44 to $3.90 per share. TransUnion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TransUnion in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TransUnion stock.

Gerdau last issued its earnings results on October 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.31. Gerdau has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year ($1.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.8. Earnings for Gerdau are expected to decrease by -39.69% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $0.79 per share. Gerdau has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gerdau in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Gerdau stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GGB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

STMicroelectronics last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company earned $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. STMicroelectronics has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year ($1.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. Earnings for STMicroelectronics are expected to grow by 13.09% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.16 per share. STMicroelectronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for STMicroelectronics in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” STMicroelectronics stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Aldeyra Therapeutics has generated ($1.11) earnings per share over the last year (($1.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aldeyra Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.13) to ($1.24) per share. Aldeyra Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aldeyra Therapeutics stock.

