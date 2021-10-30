SIMULATIONS PLUS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus last announced its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Simulations Plus has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year ($0.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.2. Earnings for Simulations Plus are expected to grow by 14.81% in the coming year, from $0.54 to $0.62 per share. Simulations Plus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIMULATIONS PLUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SLP)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Simulations Plus in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Simulations Plus stock.

Simulations Plus

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology has generated $22.41 earnings per share over the last year ($8.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.1. Earnings for Align Technology are expected to grow by 28.13% in the coming year, from $9.10 to $11.66 per share. Align Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALIGN TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALGN)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Align Technology in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Align Technology stock.

Align Technology

CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $19.24 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. ChoiceOne Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES? (NASDAQ:COFS)

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Patterson-UTI Energy has generated ($2.17) earnings per share over the last year (($2.29) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Patterson-UTI Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.98) to ($1.06) per share. Patterson-UTI Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PTEN)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Patterson-UTI Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PTEN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Patterson-UTI Energy