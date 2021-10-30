AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities last released its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company earned $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Campus Communities has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year ($0.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.5. Earnings for American Campus Communities are expected to grow by 15.42% in the coming year, from $2.01 to $2.32 per share. American Campus Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 28th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACC)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Campus Communities in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Campus Communities stock.

American Campus Communities

NORWOOD FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $18.24 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Norwood Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NORWOOD FINANCIAL? (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Wall Street analysts have given Norwood Financial a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Norwood Financial wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

HORIZON BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year ($1.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Earnings for Horizon Bancorp are expected to decrease by -2.11% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.86 per share. Horizon Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HORIZON BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HBNC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Horizon Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “strong buy” Horizon Bancorp stock.

Horizon Bancorp

WERNER ENTERPRISES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business earned $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Its revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Werner Enterprises has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year ($3.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Earnings for Werner Enterprises are expected to grow by 5.34% in the coming year, from $3.56 to $3.75 per share. Werner Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WERNER ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WERN)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Werner Enterprises in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Werner Enterprises stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WERN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Werner Enterprises