ELI LILLY AND EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and last announced its earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.04. The firm earned $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Its revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and has generated $7.93 earnings per share over the last year ($6.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.2. Earnings for Eli Lilly and are expected to grow by 7.88% in the coming year, from $7.87 to $8.49 per share. Eli Lilly and has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELI LILLY AND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LLY)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eli Lilly and in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 15 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Eli Lilly and stock.

MOLINA HEALTHCARE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare last issued its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has generated $10.67 earnings per share over the last year ($10.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. Earnings for Molina Healthcare are expected to grow by 22.12% in the coming year, from $13.47 to $16.45 per share. Molina Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOLINA HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MOH)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Molina Healthcare in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Molina Healthcare stock.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.76 billion for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.7. Royal Dutch Shell has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROYAL DUTCH SHELL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RDS.B)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Royal Dutch Shell in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Royal Dutch Shell stock.

MERCHANTS BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp has generated $5.77 earnings per share over the last year ($7.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Earnings for Merchants Bancorp are expected to decrease by -19.03% in the coming year, from $6.41 to $5.19 per share. Merchants Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERCHANTS BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MBIN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Merchants Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “strong buy” Merchants Bancorp stock.

