MARKEL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MKL)

Markel last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel has generated $26.24 earnings per share over the last year ($189.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Earnings for Markel are expected to grow by 24.98% in the coming year, from $60.40 to $75.49 per share. Markel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Markel will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

IS MARKEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MKL)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Markel in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Markel stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MKL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EQT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EQT)

EQT last released its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year (($5.62) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for EQT are expected to grow by 162.50% in the coming year, from $0.48 to $1.26 per share. EQT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EQT)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EQT in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” EQT stock.

CBRE GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group last posted its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm earned $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has generated $3.27 earnings per share over the last year ($3.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2. Earnings for CBRE Group are expected to grow by 6.21% in the coming year, from $4.83 to $5.13 per share. CBRE Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CBRE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CBRE)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CBRE Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CBRE Group stock.

CARTER BANKSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. Carter Bankshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Carter Bankshares are expected to grow by 21.50% in the coming year, from $1.07 to $1.30 per share. Carter Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARTER BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CARE)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Carter Bankshares in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Carter Bankshares stock.

