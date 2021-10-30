MASIMO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Its revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Masimo has generated $3.60 earnings per share over the last year ($3.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.5. Earnings for Masimo are expected to grow by 16.10% in the coming year, from $3.85 to $4.47 per share. Masimo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MASIMO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MASI)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Masimo in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Masimo stock.

Masimo

ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources last released its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Antero Resources has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year (($3.53) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Antero Resources are expected to decrease by -22.52% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $1.17 per share. Antero Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANTERO RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AR)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Antero Resources in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Antero Resources stock.

Antero Resources

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The business earned $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. Its revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has generated $4.76 earnings per share over the last year ($6.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.8. Earnings for West Pharmaceutical Services are expected to grow by 5.96% in the coming year, from $8.22 to $8.71 per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WST)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” West Pharmaceutical Services stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services

PROVIDENT BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Provident Bancorp has generated $0.66 earnings per share over the last year ($0.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. Earnings for Provident Bancorp are expected to grow by 7.53% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $1.00 per share. Provident Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROVIDENT BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PVBC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Provident Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Provident Bancorp stock.

Provident Bancorp