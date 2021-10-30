PETMED EXPRESS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. PetMed Express has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. PetMed Express has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PETMED EXPRESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PETS)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PetMed Express in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” PetMed Express stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PETS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SUNCOR ENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm earned $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy has generated ($1.10) earnings per share over the last year ($0.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.5. Earnings for Suncor Energy are expected to grow by 22.00% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $2.44 per share. Suncor Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUNCOR ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SU)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Suncor Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Suncor Energy stock.

CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services last released its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.35. Consumer Portfolio Services has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year ($0.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0. Earnings for Consumer Portfolio Services are expected to decrease by -40.45% in the coming year, from $0.89 to $0.53 per share. Consumer Portfolio Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES? (NASDAQ:CPSS)

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Granite Construction has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year (($2.14) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Granite Construction are expected to grow by 4.40% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $1.90 per share. Granite Construction has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRANITE CONSTRUCTION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GVA)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Granite Construction in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Granite Construction stock.

