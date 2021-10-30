ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland last announced its earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm earned $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Archer-Daniels-Midland has generated $3.59 earnings per share over the last year ($4.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Earnings for Archer-Daniels-Midland are expected to decrease by -5.64% in the coming year, from $4.79 to $4.52 per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ADM)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Archer-Daniels-Midland stock.

DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $662 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.22 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year ($1.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.4. Earnings for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories are expected to grow by 37.55% in the coming year, from $2.53 to $3.48 per share.

IS DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RDY)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock.

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.32. China Life Insurance has generated $1.28 earnings per share over the last year ($1.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.3. Earnings for China Life Insurance are expected to grow by 13.55% in the coming year, from $1.55 to $1.76 per share. China Life Insurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CHINA LIFE INSURANCE? (NYSE:LFC)

MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. MoneyGram International has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year (($0.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MoneyGram International are expected to grow by 1,050.00% in the coming year, from $0.04 to $0.46 per share. MoneyGram International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 28th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MGI)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MoneyGram International in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” MoneyGram International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MGI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MoneyGram International