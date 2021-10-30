BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust last released its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Its revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brandywine Realty Trust has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year ($1.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Earnings for Brandywine Realty Trust are expected to grow by 4.41% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.42 per share. Brandywine Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BDN)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Brandywine Realty Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BDN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Brandywine Realty Trust

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing last announced its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business earned $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Its revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has generated $6.02 earnings per share over the last year ($6.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.0. Earnings for Automatic Data Processing are expected to grow by 10.54% in the coming year, from $6.64 to $7.34 per share. Automatic Data Processing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADP)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Automatic Data Processing in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Automatic Data Processing stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ADP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Automatic Data Processing

DONEGAL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group last released its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Donegal Group has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year ($1.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. Donegal Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN DONEGAL GROUP? (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Wall Street analysts have given Donegal Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Donegal Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

OPKO HEALTH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. OPKO Health has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year ($0.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.5. Earnings for OPKO Health are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.04 to ($0.05) per share. OPKO Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OPKO HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OPK)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OPKO Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” OPKO Health stock.

OPKO Health