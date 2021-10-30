COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System last released its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Community Bank System has generated $3.23 earnings per share over the last year ($3.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. Earnings for Community Bank System are expected to decrease by -10.88% in the coming year, from $3.40 to $3.03 per share. Community Bank System has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

OLD POINT FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial last issued its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $12.64 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Old Point Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors last posted its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business earned $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors has generated $2.37 earnings per share over the last year ($2.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Earnings for Ethan Allen Interiors are expected to grow by 4.87% in the coming year, from $2.67 to $2.80 per share. Ethan Allen Interiors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

CRESCENT POINT ENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year ($2.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.7. Crescent Point Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRESCENT POINT ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPG)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crescent Point Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Crescent Point Energy stock.

Crescent Point Energy