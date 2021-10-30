CRANE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CR)

Crane last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The company earned $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. Its revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has generated $3.84 earnings per share over the last year ($5.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Earnings for Crane are expected to grow by 15.82% in the coming year, from $6.13 to $7.10 per share. Crane has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRANE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CR)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crane in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Crane stock.

Crane

FIRST UNITED EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United last announced its earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.55. First United has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year ($2.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Earnings for First United are expected to decrease by -12.73% in the coming year, from $2.75 to $2.40 per share. First United has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 18th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST UNITED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FUNC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First United in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” First United stock.

First United

VSE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year ($0.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.2. Earnings for VSE are expected to grow by 45.16% in the coming year, from $2.79 to $4.05 per share. VSE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VSE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VSEC)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VSE in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” VSE stock.

VSE

INSMED EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The company earned $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Its revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Insmed has generated ($3.01) earnings per share over the last year (($3.59) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Insmed are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.48) to ($2.66) per share. Insmed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INSMED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INSM)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Insmed in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Insmed stock.

Insmed