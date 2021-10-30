HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $7.13 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Huaneng Power International are expected to grow by 63.79% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.90 per share.

IS HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HNP)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Huaneng Power International in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Huaneng Power International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HNP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year ($2.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Earnings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust are expected to grow by 3.64% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $2.28 per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BXMT)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BXMT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm earned $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Its revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has generated $4.04 earnings per share over the last year ($2.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.4. Earnings for SS&C Technologies are expected to grow by 2.86% in the coming year, from $4.54 to $4.67 per share. SS&C Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SSNC)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SS&C Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SS&C Technologies stock.

CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $18.27 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Codorus Valley Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

