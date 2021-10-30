MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor last released its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year ($7.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.7. Earnings for Magnachip Semiconductor are expected to grow by 8.33% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.65 per share. Magnachip Semiconductor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MX)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Magnachip Semiconductor stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor

XILINX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xilinx has generated $3.08 earnings per share over the last year ($3.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.8. Earnings for Xilinx are expected to grow by 10.51% in the coming year, from $3.71 to $4.10 per share. Xilinx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XILINX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XLNX)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xilinx in the last year. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Xilinx stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in XLNX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Xilinx

INVACARE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year (($1.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Invacare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.58) to ($0.02) per share. Invacare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INVACARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IVC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Invacare in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Invacare stock.

Invacare

CBIZ EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm earned $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ has generated $1.42 earnings per share over the last year ($1.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. Earnings for CBIZ are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $1.62 to $1.80 per share. CBIZ has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CBIZ? (NYSE:CBZ)

Wall Street analysts have given CBIZ a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but CBIZ wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.