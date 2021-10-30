PULTEGROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business earned $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Its revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PulteGroup has generated $4.71 earnings per share over the last year ($6.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Earnings for PulteGroup are expected to grow by 18.18% in the coming year, from $7.37 to $8.71 per share. PulteGroup has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PULTEGROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PHM)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PulteGroup in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PulteGroup stock.

EVERCORE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EVR)

Evercore last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The asset manager reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.26 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. Evercore has generated $9.62 earnings per share over the last year ($12.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Earnings for Evercore are expected to decrease by -3.46% in the coming year, from $12.73 to $12.29 per share. Evercore has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVERCORE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EVR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evercore in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Evercore stock.

THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Hartford Financial Services Group has generated $5.78 earnings per share over the last year ($5.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Earnings for The Hartford Financial Services Group are expected to grow by 17.21% in the coming year, from $5.87 to $6.88 per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HIG)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Hartford Financial Services Group stock.

PCSB FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PCSB)

PCSB Financial last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. PCSB Financial has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year ($0.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. PCSB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

