RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company earned $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Raytheon Technologies has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year ($1.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.7. Earnings for Raytheon Technologies are expected to grow by 23.02% in the coming year, from $4.04 to $4.97 per share. Raytheon Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RTX)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Raytheon Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Raytheon Technologies stock.

MASCO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MAS)

Masco last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has generated $3.12 earnings per share over the last year ($1.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.9. Earnings for Masco are expected to grow by 11.35% in the coming year, from $3.70 to $4.12 per share. Masco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MASCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MAS)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Masco in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Masco stock.

TOTALENERGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year ($2.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. Earnings for TotalEnergies are expected to grow by 6.73% in the coming year, from $5.35 to $5.71 per share. TotalEnergies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TOTALENERGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TTE)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TotalEnergies in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” TotalEnergies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TTE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EMPLOYERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EIG)

Employers last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. Its revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Employers has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year ($4.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Earnings for Employers are expected to decrease by -2.70% in the coming year, from $1.85 to $1.80 per share. Employers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EMPLOYERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EIG)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Employers in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Employers stock.

