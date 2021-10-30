THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The business earned $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Sherwin-Williams has generated $8.19 earnings per share over the last year ($7.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.7. Earnings for The Sherwin-Williams are expected to grow by 17.32% in the coming year, from $9.18 to $10.77 per share. The Sherwin-Williams has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SHW)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Sherwin-Williams in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Sherwin-Williams stock.

The Sherwin-Williams

MORNINGSTAR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($5.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.3. Morningstar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MORNINGSTAR? (NASDAQ:MORN)

STRYKER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.08. The company earned $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Its revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has generated $7.43 earnings per share over the last year ($5.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.7. Earnings for Stryker are expected to grow by 12.41% in the coming year, from $9.35 to $10.51 per share. Stryker has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STRYKER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SYK)

22 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stryker in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Stryker stock.

Stryker

NETSTREIT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. NETSTREIT has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year (($0.01) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NETSTREIT are expected to grow by 28.24% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $1.09 per share. NETSTREIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NETSTREIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NTST)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NETSTREIT in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NETSTREIT stock.

NETSTREIT