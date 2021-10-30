Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Horizon Bancorp stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Horizon Bancorp Upgraded by Raymond James on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong-Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Outperform.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $19.09. 70702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98550. Shares of Horizon Bancorp were trading at $19.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90.Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $20.17. While on yearly highs and lows, Horizon Bancorp’s today has traded high as $20.08 and has touched $18.81 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Horizon Bancorp Earnings and What to expect:

Horizon Bancorp last released its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year ($1.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Earnings for Horizon Bancorp are expected to decrease by -2.11% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.86 per share. Horizon Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Horizon Bancorp are expected to decrease by -2.11% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Horizon Bancorp is 9.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Horizon Bancorp is 9.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.98. Horizon Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $18.75 And 5 day price change is $0.21 (1.12%) with average volume for 5 day average is 126,248. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $18.42 and 20 day price change is $0.45 (2.43%) and average 20 day moving volume is 86,992. 50 day moving average is $17.96 and 50 day price change is $1.13 ( 6.33%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 96,207. 200 day moving average is $17.90 and 200 day price change is $2.01 (11.84%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 111,015.

Other owners latest trading in Horizon Bancorp :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by WINTON GROUP Ltd were 25,234 which equates to market value of $0.46M and appx 0.00% owners of Horizon Bancorp

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Meritage Portfolio Management were 13,804 which equates to market value of $0.25M and appx 0.00% owners of Horizon Bancorp

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 3,600 which equates to market value of $65K and appx 0.00% owners of Horizon Bancorp

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 53.28% for Horizon Bancorp

