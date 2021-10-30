POTLATCHDELTIC EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic last released its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. Its revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. PotlatchDeltic has generated $2.94 earnings per share over the last year ($7.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1. Earnings for PotlatchDeltic are expected to decrease by -48.17% in the coming year, from $6.56 to $3.40 per share. PotlatchDeltic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 7th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POTLATCHDELTIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCH)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PotlatchDeltic in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PotlatchDeltic stock.

PotlatchDeltic

CITIZENS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CITIZENS? (NASDAQ:CIZN)

CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A. EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year ($0.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Earnings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. are expected to grow by 24.24% in the coming year, from $0.33 to $0.41 per share. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 21st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.? (NYSE:CPAC)

VISTEON EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Its revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Visteon has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year ($1.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.0. Earnings for Visteon are expected to grow by 138.33% in the coming year, from $2.40 to $5.72 per share. Visteon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VISTEON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VC)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Visteon in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Visteon stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Visteon