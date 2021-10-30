CHUBB EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CB)

Chubb last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm earned $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Chubb has generated $7.31 earnings per share over the last year ($18.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Earnings for Chubb are expected to grow by 9.34% in the coming year, from $12.42 to $13.58 per share. Chubb has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHUBB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CB)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chubb in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Chubb stock.

AGNICO EAGLE MINES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines last released its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Its revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Agnico Eagle Mines has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year ($3.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Earnings for Agnico Eagle Mines are expected to grow by 7.50% in the coming year, from $2.80 to $3.01 per share. Agnico Eagle Mines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGNICO EAGLE MINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AEM)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Agnico Eagle Mines stock.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year ($2.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3. Earnings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV are expected to grow by 16.38% in the coming year, from $2.93 to $3.41 per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BUD)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BUD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BYLINE BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year ($1.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Earnings for Byline Bancorp are expected to decrease by -34.02% in the coming year, from $2.41 to $1.59 per share. Byline Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BYLINE BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BY)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Byline Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Byline Bancorp stock.

