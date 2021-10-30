LUXFER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer last issued its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. Its revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Luxfer has generated $0.93 earnings per share over the last year ($1.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Earnings for Luxfer are expected to grow by 17.54% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.34 per share. Luxfer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LUXFER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LXFR)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Luxfer in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Luxfer stock.

AFLAC EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business earned $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Its revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Aflac has generated $4.96 earnings per share over the last year ($8.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. Earnings for Aflac are expected to decrease by -7.16% in the coming year, from $5.59 to $5.19 per share. Aflac has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AFLAC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AFL)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aflac in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Aflac stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AFL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $17.48 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.31) diluted earnings per share). Westwood Holdings Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP? (NYSE:WHG)

PBF ENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. The company earned $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Its revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PBF Energy has generated ($11.78) earnings per share over the last year (($5.91) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PBF Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.49) to $0.55 per share. PBF Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PBF ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PBF)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PBF Energy in the last year. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” PBF Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PBF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

