PENTAIR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair last announced its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has generated $2.50 earnings per share over the last year ($2.83 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. Earnings for Pentair are expected to grow by 9.14% in the coming year, from $3.39 to $3.70 per share. Pentair has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PENTAIR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PNR)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pentair in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Pentair stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PNR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Pentair

LG DISPLAY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business earned $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. LG Display has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year ($1.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.4. Earnings for LG Display are expected to decrease by -41.18% in the coming year, from $2.04 to $1.20 per share. LG Display has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LG DISPLAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LPL)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LG Display in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” LG Display stock.

LG Display

SIRIUS XM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sirius XM has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year ($0.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.8. Earnings for Sirius XM are expected to grow by 10.00% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.33 per share. Sirius XM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIRIUS XM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SIRI)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sirius XM in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sirius XM stock.

Sirius XM

FVCBANKCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business earned $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. FVCBankcorp has generated $1.13 earnings per share over the last year ($1.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. Earnings for FVCBankcorp are expected to grow by 12.60% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.43 per share.

IS FVCBANKCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FVCB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FVCBankcorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” FVCBankcorp stock.

FVCBankcorp