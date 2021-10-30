HASBRO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro last announced its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hasbro has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year ($3.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.5. Earnings for Hasbro are expected to grow by 8.02% in the coming year, from $4.86 to $5.25 per share. Hasbro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 14th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HASBRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HAS)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hasbro in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hasbro stock.

UPWORK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork last announced its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business earned $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Upwork has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year (($0.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Upwork are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.20) per share. Upwork has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UPWORK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UPWK)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Upwork in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Upwork stock.

LABORATORY CO. OF AMERICA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The business earned $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Its revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Laboratory Co. of America has generated $23.94 earnings per share over the last year ($29.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Earnings for Laboratory Co. of America are expected to decrease by -29.77% in the coming year, from $23.55 to $16.54 per share. Laboratory Co. of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LABORATORY CO. OF AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LH)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Laboratory Co. of America in the last twelve months. There are currently 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Laboratory Co. of America stock.

SILICOM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Silicom has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year ($1.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.3. Silicom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SILICOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SILC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Silicom in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Silicom stock.

