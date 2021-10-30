3M EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MMM)

3M last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm earned $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M has generated $8.74 earnings per share over the last year ($10.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Earnings for 3M are expected to grow by 7.72% in the coming year, from $10.11 to $10.89 per share. 3M has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 3M A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MMM)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 3M in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” 3M stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MMM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical last posted its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year ($4.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Earnings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical are expected to grow by 762.50% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $1.38 per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BMRN)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock.

CATERPILLAR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Caterpillar has generated $6.56 earnings per share over the last year ($7.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. Earnings for Caterpillar are expected to grow by 19.35% in the coming year, from $10.08 to $12.03 per share. Caterpillar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CATERPILLAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CAT)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Caterpillar in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Caterpillar stock.

A10 NETWORKS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year ($0.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.4. Earnings for A10 Networks are expected to grow by 48.39% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.46 per share. A10 Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS A10 NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATEN)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for A10 Networks in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” A10 Networks stock.

