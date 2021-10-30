SIMPSON MANUFACTURING EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing last issued its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Simpson Manufacturing has generated $4.27 earnings per share over the last year ($5.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. Earnings for Simpson Manufacturing are expected to decrease by -4.92% in the coming year, from $5.49 to $5.22 per share. Simpson Manufacturing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 14th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Simpson Manufacturing in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Simpson Manufacturing stock.

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year (($0.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.46) to ($0.55) per share. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 28th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock.

ATN INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International last posted its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. ATN International has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year (($0.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ATN International are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.31 to ($0.95) per share. ATN International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ATN International in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ATN International stock.

GENTHERM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentherm has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year ($3.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. Earnings for Gentherm are expected to grow by 11.93% in the coming year, from $3.94 to $4.41 per share. Gentherm has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 7th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gentherm in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gentherm stock.

