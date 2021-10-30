UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST? (NYSE:UHT)

Wall Street analysts have given Universal Health Realty Income Trust a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Universal Health Realty Income Trust wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions last issued its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm earned $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has generated $3.42 earnings per share over the last year ($3.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.8. Earnings for Cognizant Technology Solutions are expected to grow by 10.15% in the coming year, from $4.04 to $4.45 per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CTSH)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cognizant Technology Solutions stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

SHARPS COMPLIANCE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance last released its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Sharps Compliance has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year ($0.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Earnings for Sharps Compliance are expected to grow by 65.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.33 per share. Sharps Compliance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHARPS COMPLIANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SMED)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sharps Compliance in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sharps Compliance stock.

Sharps Compliance

MCGRATH RENTCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.61 million. Its revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. McGrath RentCorp has generated $4.16 earnings per share over the last year ($3.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. Earnings for McGrath RentCorp are expected to grow by 9.38% in the coming year, from $3.84 to $4.20 per share. McGrath RentCorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MCGRATH RENTCORP? (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Wall Street analysts have given McGrath RentCorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but McGrath RentCorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.