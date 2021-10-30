Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Live Oak Bancshares stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Live Oak Bancshares Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Overweight. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares traded up $7.10 on Thursday, reaching $84.89. 265084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230953. Shares of Live Oak Bancshares were trading at $84.89 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97.Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $85.25. While on yearly highs and lows, Live Oak Bancshares's today has traded high as $85.25 and has touched $79.39 on the downward trend.

Live Oak Bancshares Earnings and What to expect:

Live Oak Bancshares last announced its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year ($3.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3. Earnings for Live Oak Bancshares are expected to decrease by -22.71% in the coming year, from $3.61 to $2.79 per share. Live Oak Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Live Oak Bancshares is 20.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Live Oak Bancshares is 20.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.98. Live Oak Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 5.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $75.44 And 5 day price change is $10.73 (14.72%) with average volume for 5 day average is 244,876. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $70.71 and 20 day price change is $16.92 (25.36%) and average 20 day moving volume is 219,129. 50 day moving average is $63.83 and 50 day price change is $28.54 ( 51.82%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 208,168. 200 day moving average is $59.97 and 200 day price change is $33.45 (66.68%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 282,701.

Other owners latest trading in Live Oak Bancshares :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Signaturefd LLC were 31,332 which equates to market value of $1.99M and appx 0.10% owners of Live Oak Bancshares

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Navellier & Associates Inc. were 13,055 which equates to market value of $0.83M and appx 0.10% owners of Live Oak Bancshares

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust were 553,981 which equates to market value of $35.25M and appx 1.20% owners of Live Oak Bancshares

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 56.69% for Live Oak Bancshares

